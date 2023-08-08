Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Timeform's Daily Eyecatcher

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

By Timeform
10:53 · TUE August 08, 2023

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

ORIGINTRAIL

Runner-up, 5f fillies' handicap, Ripon, Monday 7 August

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Origintrail had to settle for second in this fillies' handicap but she was probably a bit unlucky not to win as a slow start and a hefty early bump soon placed her on the back foot.

She raced off the pace but after being pulled out for a run a couple of furlongs out she kept on well to miss out by just a nose.

Origintrail had slipped to a mark 1 lb below the one she defied on her handicap debut at Chester last season and she showed enough at Ripon to suggest that she's back in good enough form to take advantage.

Click here to add horses to your My Stable tracker

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING