Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Origintrail had to settle for second in this fillies' handicap but she was probably a bit unlucky not to win as a slow start and a hefty early bump soon placed her on the back foot.

She raced off the pace but after being pulled out for a run a couple of furlongs out she kept on well to miss out by just a nose.

Origintrail had slipped to a mark 1 lb below the one she defied on her handicap debut at Chester last season and she showed enough at Ripon to suggest that she's back in good enough form to take advantage.