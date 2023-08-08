Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Runner-up, 5f fillies' handicap, Ripon, Monday 7 August
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Origintrail had to settle for second in this fillies' handicap but she was probably a bit unlucky not to win as a slow start and a hefty early bump soon placed her on the back foot.
She raced off the pace but after being pulled out for a run a couple of furlongs out she kept on well to miss out by just a nose.
Origintrail had slipped to a mark 1 lb below the one she defied on her handicap debut at Chester last season and she showed enough at Ripon to suggest that she's back in good enough form to take advantage.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.