Timeform's Daily Eyecatcher

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

By Timeform
11:38 · TUE July 25, 2023

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

DECORATION

Runner-up, 1¼m fillies' handicap, Windsor, Monday 24 July

Decoration had shown progressive form in maidens, beating a subsequent winner when getting off the mark at Windsor last time, and she raised her game again despite having to settle for second on her handicap debut.

Decoration found only a similarly progressive filly from a top yard too strong and she deserves credit for pulling two and three-quarter lengths clear of the third in a race run at just a steady gallop.

She showed that she's started off in handicaps from a lenient mark and this progressive filly, who remains open to further improvement, won't always bump into such a well-handicapped rival.

