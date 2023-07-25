Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Decoration had shown progressive form in maidens, beating a subsequent winner when getting off the mark at Windsor last time, and she raised her game again despite having to settle for second on her handicap debut.

Decoration found only a similarly progressive filly from a top yard too strong and she deserves credit for pulling two and three-quarter lengths clear of the third in a race run at just a steady gallop.

She showed that she's started off in handicaps from a lenient mark and this progressive filly, who remains open to further improvement, won't always bump into such a well-handicapped rival.