Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Timeform's Daily Eyecatcher

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

By Timeform
10:13 · TUE July 11, 2023

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

LOCAL BAY

Third, 7f handicap, Chepstow, Monday 10 July

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Local Bay is well-treated on his all-weather form and ran his most encouraging race on turf since joining Tony Carroll when dead-heating for third at Chepstow.

Local Bay, who raced off the strong pace, made headway over two furlongs out and was keeping on well but found himself short of room on the rail entering the final 100 yards.

He finished with running still to give, leaving the impression that he was perhaps unlucky not to go close, and he is one to be interested in off his lower turf mark.

Click here to add horses to your My Stable tracker

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING