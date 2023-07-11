Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Local Bay is well-treated on his all-weather form and ran his most encouraging race on turf since joining Tony Carroll when dead-heating for third at Chepstow.

Local Bay, who raced off the strong pace, made headway over two furlongs out and was keeping on well but found himself short of room on the rail entering the final 100 yards.

He finished with running still to give, leaving the impression that he was perhaps unlucky not to go close, and he is one to be interested in off his lower turf mark.