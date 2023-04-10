Sporting Life
By Timeform
19:06 · MON April 10, 2023

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

GORDONS AURA

Third, 2m novice handicap hurdle, Fairyhouse, Monday 10 April

Gordons Aura looked in need of a stiffer test when seventh in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last month and he shaped similarly at Fairyhouse on Monday as he kept on well in the straight to grab third without ever being able to get on terms with the first two home who were ridden more prominently.

Gordons Aura is progressing gradually over hurdles and his two efforts in competitive events since going handicapping suggest that he's on a decent mark he should be able to capitalise on when upped in trip.

It's also worth noting that he was often in headgear on the Flat and that is another avenue still to be explored over hurdles.

