This mile handicap appeals as being solid form as the winner, Hiromichi, has proved prolific for one at this level, while the pair who chased him home in a race run at a sound gallop arrived in good nick.

The fourth home, Fat Gladiator, also ran well, despite not looking comfortable around the tight track, as had been the case on his only previous outing around here.

Fat Gladiator, who raced freely on just his second start at a mile, looked awkward around the home turn before keeping on in the straight, leaving the impression he'll be better suited by a more galloping track

He's got relatively few miles on the clock, particularly at a mile, and could still do better.