Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Cheltenham
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
RACING NEW - DELETE

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

By Timeform
22:15 · MON March 27, 2023

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

FAT GLADIATOR

Fourth, 1m handicap, Lingfield, Monday 27 March

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

This mile handicap appeals as being solid form as the winner, Hiromichi, has proved prolific for one at this level, while the pair who chased him home in a race run at a sound gallop arrived in good nick.

The fourth home, Fat Gladiator, also ran well, despite not looking comfortable around the tight track, as had been the case on his only previous outing around here.

Fat Gladiator, who raced freely on just his second start at a mile, looked awkward around the home turn before keeping on in the straight, leaving the impression he'll be better suited by a more galloping track

He's got relatively few miles on the clock, particularly at a mile, and could still do better.

Click here to add horses to your My Stable tracker

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING