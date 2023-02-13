Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Gloire d'Athon was unable to complete the four-timer at Plumpton on Monday but he ran well to finish runner-up to a well-backed rival and still appeals as being on a competitive mark, particularly back on a more galloping track.

Gloire d'Athon, making his first start since completing the hat-trick at Sandown in December, jumped accurately in a race run at a sound gallop and attempted to throw down a challenge on the turn for home.

He was never able to get to grips with Lord Baddesley, who was providing the in-form Chris Gordon with another winner, but he was comfortably second best and this was another good effort from a horse who has made such a promising start over fences for this yard (he had won his previous three chase outings for Sarah Humphrey).