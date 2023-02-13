Sporting Life
Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

By Timeform
16:47 · MON February 13, 2023

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

GLOIRE D'ATHON

Runner-up, 2½m novice handicap chase, Plumpton, Monday 13 February

Gloire d'Athon was unable to complete the four-timer at Plumpton on Monday but he ran well to finish runner-up to a well-backed rival and still appeals as being on a competitive mark, particularly back on a more galloping track.

Gloire d'Athon, making his first start since completing the hat-trick at Sandown in December, jumped accurately in a race run at a sound gallop and attempted to throw down a challenge on the turn for home.

He was never able to get to grips with Lord Baddesley, who was providing the in-form Chris Gordon with another winner, but he was comfortably second best and this was another good effort from a horse who has made such a promising start over fences for this yard (he had won his previous three chase outings for Sarah Humphrey).

