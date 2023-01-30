Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

This novice handicap chase looks like form to view positively - even if a couple of departures meant it wasn't as competitive as it could have been - and Super Six shaped with plenty of promise in third.

Super Six, who was returning from 12 weeks off, went through the race like a well-handicapped horse, but he didn't quite last home, paying the price for slight keenness and, maybe more significantly, a loss of focus with a circuit to go.

Super Six had been taking the field along but he slowed and started to hang left as they went past the stands, losing his position as a result. He worked his way back into contention, though, and looked the likely winner when jumping on at the second-last, but he was unable to sustain his effort as well as the pair in behind and had to settle for third.

He may well benefit from dropping back in trip - he had shaped that way on his previous start at Cheltenham - and he should have more to offer over fences.