Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Creme de Cacao failed to make a telling impact on her debut but she shaped with promise in fifth and could take a significant step forward with the experience under her belt.

Creme de Cacao showed her inexperience at the start, breaking slowly from the stalls which resulted in her being held up in a steadily-run race.

She also looked green when asked for her effort in the straight, initially hanging left, but she kept on in encouraging fashion and, in the care of Roger Varian, she's certainly in the right hands to progress.