Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Creme de Cacao failed to make a telling impact on her debut but she shaped with promise in fifth and could take a significant step forward with the experience under her belt.
Creme de Cacao showed her inexperience at the start, breaking slowly from the stalls which resulted in her being held up in a steadily-run race.
She also looked green when asked for her effort in the straight, initially hanging left, but she kept on in encouraging fashion and, in the care of Roger Varian, she's certainly in the right hands to progress.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.