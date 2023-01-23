Sporting Life
RACING NEW - DELETE

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

By Timeform
09:59 · TUE January 24, 2023

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

CREME DE CACAO

Fifth, 7f fillies' novice, Wolverhampton, Monday 23 January

Creme de Cacao failed to make a telling impact on her debut but she shaped with promise in fifth and could take a significant step forward with the experience under her belt.

Creme de Cacao showed her inexperience at the start, breaking slowly from the stalls which resulted in her being held up in a steadily-run race.

She also looked green when asked for her effort in the straight, initially hanging left, but she kept on in encouraging fashion and, in the care of Roger Varian, she's certainly in the right hands to progress.

