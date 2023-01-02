Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Blueflagflyinghigh was a close-up third on his handicap debut at Chelmsford on Tuesday but he left the impression that he should have won and will be one to note next time. A prominent pitch proved crucial in a race run at a steady gallop and that counted against Blueflagflyinghigh who dwelt coming out of the stalls and was held up. Inexperience also hindered Blueflagflyinghigh as he hung left when initially asked for his effort, but he stayed on strongly inside the final furlong to get to within half a length and a short-head of the winner. This was comfortably the best effort yet from Blueflagflyinghigh, who was making his first start since being gelded and was tackling a mile for the first time, and he still has more to offer.

The front-runner soon strung the field right out in this novice hurdle and the first two were the only ones that ever threatened to close him down, the winner Hansard seizing the initiative when nipping up the inside on the home turn, though he was well enough on top at the line to think that wasn't an outright race-winning move. Back in third was Prince Imperial, who shaped with plenty of encouragement in his own right, particularly with a view to stepping up in trip. He was outpaced four out having been prominent in the main group, but there was plenty to like about the way he stuck to his task under hands-and-heels riding, ultimately finishing with running left around 10 lengths behind the winner .A useful stayer on the Flat, Prince Imperial is likely to stay at least two and a half miles over hurdles and looks an interesting contender for a quick switch to handicaps over that sort of trip.