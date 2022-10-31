Sporting Life
By Timeform
19:39 · MON October 31, 2022

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

SHELIKESTHELIGHTS

Second, 2m mares' maiden hurdle, Plumpton, Monday 31 October

Shelikesthelights has plenty of stamina in her pedigree - she is by Kayf Tara and out of a mare who stayed three miles - and she left the firm impression that she found two miles around Plumpton placing too much of an emphasis on speed on her hurdling debut.

She was outpaced on the turn for home but, despite being untidy at the last, kept on well up the run-in to secure a never-threatening second.

Shelikesthelights, a winner on her only start in bumpers, has made a promising start to her career and she can raise her game when presented with a greater test of stamina. She will be suited by a step up to at least two and a half miles.

