Dutch Schultz had to settle for minor honours in the feature amateur riders' handicap on the opening day of the Galway Festival, finishing third behind a couple from the Willie Mullins stable, but he shaped well in a competitive event and showed that he is well handicapped.

Dutch Schultz was beaten two and a quarter lengths in third but he looked unlucky not to finish a bit closer as he was hampered by the runner-up and forced to switch a furlong out before staying on strongly.

This was only Dutch Schultz's third start on the Flat for Gavin Cromwell - he had finished placed on both outings for Ralph Beckett - and this lightly-raced five-year-old may still have more to offer.

It's also worth noting that Dutch Schultz has also qualified for a mark over hurdles and it would be little surprise to see him improve when going handicapping in that sphere, so connections have plenty of options.