Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Dutch Schultz had to settle for minor honours in the feature amateur riders' handicap on the opening day of the Galway Festival, finishing third behind a couple from the Willie Mullins stable, but he shaped well in a competitive event and showed that he is well handicapped.
Dutch Schultz was beaten two and a quarter lengths in third but he looked unlucky not to finish a bit closer as he was hampered by the runner-up and forced to switch a furlong out before staying on strongly.
This was only Dutch Schultz's third start on the Flat for Gavin Cromwell - he had finished placed on both outings for Ralph Beckett - and this lightly-raced five-year-old may still have more to offer.
It's also worth noting that Dutch Schultz has also qualified for a mark over hurdles and it would be little surprise to see him improve when going handicapping in that sphere, so connections have plenty of options.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.