By Timeform
18:37 · MON June 27, 2022

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

BYZANTINE EMPIRE

Winner, 2m novice handicap chase, Southwell, Monday 27 June

There weren't many horses with potential in action on a low-key day's racing, but Byzantine Empire made an impressive chasing debut and appeals as the sort who will enjoy a profitable summer if kept on the go.

Byzantine Empire was a three-time winner over hurdles but he ran to a higher level at the first attempt over fences.

Byzantine Empire quickened away after the second-last and passed the post seven lengths clear, clocking a time that compared favourably to the opening race over the same course and distance. He's only a five-year-old and is in excellent hands with Fergal O'Brien.

