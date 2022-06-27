Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
There weren't many horses with potential in action on a low-key day's racing, but Byzantine Empire made an impressive chasing debut and appeals as the sort who will enjoy a profitable summer if kept on the go.
Byzantine Empire was a three-time winner over hurdles but he ran to a higher level at the first attempt over fences.
Byzantine Empire quickened away after the second-last and passed the post seven lengths clear, clocking a time that compared favourably to the opening race over the same course and distance. He's only a five-year-old and is in excellent hands with Fergal O'Brien.
