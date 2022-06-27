Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

There weren't many horses with potential in action on a low-key day's racing, but Byzantine Empire made an impressive chasing debut and appeals as the sort who will enjoy a profitable summer if kept on the go.

Byzantine Empire was a three-time winner over hurdles but he ran to a higher level at the first attempt over fences.

Byzantine Empire quickened away after the second-last and passed the post seven lengths clear, clocking a time that compared favourably to the opening race over the same course and distance. He's only a five-year-old and is in excellent hands with Fergal O'Brien.