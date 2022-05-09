Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Track position proved crucial in the opening mile handicap at Chepstow on Tuesday, with the first three home - drawn in stalls 14, 11 and 13 - all racing near the stand rail. With that in mind, fourth-placed Dundory can have his effort upgraded. Dundory, who broke from stall five, was stuck out in the centre of the track and never looked like reeling in those who had the advantage of racing near the rail. However, the way he stuck to his task inside the final furlong, pulling clear of those who had raced on a similar part of the track, suggests that he's still on a handy mark despite going up 8 lb for a recent win over course and distance.

Skittlebombz, who was trained out of Manor House Stables by Tom Dascombe last season, was below his best on his reappearance for Hugo Palmer at Pontefract a couple of weeks ago, but he took a step forward at Wolverhampton on Monday and was arguably unlucky not to win. Skittlebombz travelled strongly and was still going well on the turn for home, but the door closed just as he was being delivered with a challenge, forcing him to switch inside. He was then denied a run, costing him all chance, but this promising effort at least proved his effectiveness over seven furlongs and will give connections options.