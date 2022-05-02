Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

She had the worst of the draw here and SNOW GIRL showed enough to suggest she could pick up a small race in the coming weeks.

Racing from stall 13, Kevin Ryan's charge was green in the rear of the field and ridden along three out but the penny dropped in the closing stages and she came home nicely.

Six furlongs will be an option in the future and she clearly has more ability than she has been able to show on her first two starts.