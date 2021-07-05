Sporting Life
Check out the latest Timeform horse to add to your My Stable tracker

Timeform Eyecatcher Of The Day: Glamorous Express

By Timeform
17:06 · MON July 05, 2021

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform eyecatcher: Monday

Glamorous Express

Third, five-furlong maiden, Nottingham, Monday 5 July

Watch a full replay for this race - and it's FREE

This didn’t look the strongest race of its type on paper beforehand, the ones with experience not setting an exacting standard, so it was good to see newcomer Chimgan make the perfect start to his career. He justified good support for a stable that seems to be hitting form and won with more in hand than the half-length margin suggests.

There was some promise in behind, too, notably the Ron Harris-trained Glamorous Express, who was doing all of his best work at the finish. He is from a family the yard knows well and ran to a similar level as on debut at Windsor last month, but this time looking more comfortable with the pace of the race in the early stages. He was held up in the rear and tracked the eventual winner through the pack once the pace lifted around two furlongs out, not given a hard time once the front two pulled clear and finishing with running left at the line.

Glamorous Express was one of the picks in the paddock beforehand, plenty about him physically, and looks just the type who will keep on improving as he matures. He may be able to pick up an ordinary minor/maiden event, but is very much one to watch out for once qualified for handicaps.

