Check out the latest Timeform horse to add to your My Stable tracker

Timeform Eyecatcher Of The Day: Cape Sunset

By Timeform
20:14 · MON May 31, 2021

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform eyecatcher: Monday

Cape Sunset

Third, 6f novice stakes, Windsor, Monday May 31

Cape Sunset was unable to threaten two excellent prospects in Boomshalaa and Arousing, but he made a hugely encouraging debut when finishing third at Windsor.

Cape Sunset, who is out of a half-sister to the smart Court House, cost 125,000 guineas as a foal, 200,000 guineas as a yearling but only 6,000 guineas as an unraced three-year-old last season after presumably having his problems.

That 6,000 guineas now looks like money extremely well spent, though, after Cape Sunset showed so much promise on his belated debut. He was restless in the stalls and slowly away, which meant he had only one behind him in the early stages.

However, he travelled well and picked up in eyecatching style when switched to the centre of the track, following through the two market leaders. That pair are probably set for pattern company now and were a league apart, but Cape Sunset kept on well to prove best of the rest, showing a lot more at the first attempt than many trained by Rae Guest, whose runners tend to come on with experience. He will find much weaker contests than this and looks a bargain buy.

Watch a full replay for this race - and it's FREE

