Point winner Valleres enjoyed a successful campaign over hurdles last season, winning twice and finishing runner-up on his three other outings, but he wasted no time proving himself a better chaser. Valleres was unable to justify solid support on his chasing debut at Newbury, where he was sent off 9/4 favourite, but he shaped with plenty of promise in third in a race that should work out well. Valleres travelled well in rear and made good headway from four out, getting into contention from the third-last. He was unable to go with the first two up the run-in but he is entitled to improve for the experience and the outing, so is one to be interested in next time. A slight step up in trip should also suit Valleres, who would have been suited by a stronger gallop at this distance.

The winner of this novice was a rare two-year-old debutant for the Henry Spiller yard and looks a nice prospect, but the same can be said for the runner-up, Nicholas George, who shaped particularly well with an eye to the future. He is from a smart family who all excelled over middle and staying distances, so the fact he showed so much on his debut over a mile is encouraging, especially as he proved green in the preliminaries beforehand (he was coltish). Nicholas George also showed inexperience in the early stages of the race, having to be bustled along for the first two furlongs to get into a prominent position, but he picked up the bridle as the race wore on, and he was in the lead at the furlong pole but had no answer for the superior turn of foot of the winner in the closing stages. He did stay on well inside the final furlong without being given too much of a hard time, though, and he promises to improve a fair bit for that initial experience. Nicholas George is one to look out for in a similar event next time, while he also looks a cracking long-term prospect (nice sort physically).

Run To Milan had to settle for third in the three-mile handicap chase at Exeter but he shaped with encouragement and should gain compensation before long. Run To Milan, a wide-margin winner over course and distance on his final start last season, had a much higher mark to contend with on Tuesday but he went through the race like a well-handicapped horse and, indeed, the best at the weights. Run To Milan impressed with how powerfully he travelled and he jumped well in the main. Unfortunately, his only jumping lapse was a serious one as he blundered at the last when still holding every chance, albeit having been narrowly headed by the eventual winner. Run To Milan, who lost second on the line after failing to recover from that bad mistake, is relatively lightly raced over fences and the way he moved through much of the race suggests he may be capable of a bit better.

