Sid's Annie had shaped with promise when runner-up on debut at Kempton last month and she again caught the eye at Chelmsford, making good headway in the straight from an unpromising position. Sid's Annie was only fifth at Chelmsford but she shaped better than the result would suggest having been held up and forced wide on the home turn in a race where it paid to race prominently.

She never threatened to get involved but the way she hit the line suggests that she has plenty of untapped potential and is capable of better under more favourable circumstances. Both of Sid's Annie's runs have come over seven furlongs but, given her pedigree and strength in the finish, she will be suited by at least a mile.