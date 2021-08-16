Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

This handicap chase was perhaps not as strong as it looked on paper as Zhiguli and Soyouthinksoagain - the two with the best form over fences - were both disappointing. However, there's still some substance to the form and the winner, Fantastikas, was impressive on his first start over fences. Pemberley was no match for Fantastikas - a scopey, strong galloper who had the look of a better chaser than hurdler - but he stuck to his task well in second and is one to note when stepping up further in trip. Pemberley had shaped like a strong stayer when runner-up at Huntingdon when last seen 11 months ago and he again left that impression, keeping on well in the finish. He may be rising nine, but that was only his third start over fences and there is more to come when he tackles marathon events, while the return to softer conditions over the winter should also suit (registered his only win over hurdles on heavy ground).

Zabeel Champion, a smart Flat handicapper bought for 185,000 guineas, and Lydford, a dual winner on the Flat, are both exciting recruits to hurdling and unsurprisingly dominated the market and the finish on their hurdling debut at Leicester on Monday. First Angel came from a different background having graduated from points and bumpers, and it is to his credit that he got to within three lengths of a pair of talented performers at Leicester. First Angel made no impression on his hurdling debut at Wetherby last month, but that was a warm race and he clearly improved significantly for that experience, proving much more competitive at Leicester. He travelled nicely, made smooth headway and still held every chance jumping the last before finally cracking close home as the market leaders found extra. That was an encouraging performance - it was notable how he pulled 14 lengths clear of the third - and he may still have more to offer for Laura Morgan, who has impressed during her short training career.