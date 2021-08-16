Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Lost My Sock has fallen in the weights but he got back on the right track when runner-up at Newcastle earlier in the month and he backed up that positive impression with a creditable third at the same venue on Tuesday. A trio of three-year-olds came to the fore in a soundly-run five-furlong handicap that should prove to be solid form for the grade. Lost My Sock had to settle for third but he made some eye-catching late headway, again shaping like he is up to defying his reduced mark. He is clearly in the groove at present and is well suited by how races tend to develop at Newcastle, where the strong gallop and stiff finish make it possible to make late headway, so he is one to watch out for.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

This novice handicap featured a couple of notable disappointments, but the two chasing debutants shaped encouragingly behind the winning favourite, Buzz de Turcoing, suggesting this is form which should work out well. CADEYRN, in particular, is one to be interested in after filling the runner-spot on his chasing debut. Reappearing after 45 months off and wind surgery, he raced in mid-division and kept on well from two out to take second close home, ultimately passing the post two and a half lengths behind Buzz de Turcoing, who was probably value for extra having idled in front. Regardless, Cadeyrn is open to improvement providing he remains sound on the back of this effort. A strong, lengthy gelding, he achieved a fairly useful level of form over hurdles and always looked the type to make a better chaser. Hopefully, he can confirm that impression in the coming weeks.