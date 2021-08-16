Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

This looks solid form for the grade, the two last-time-out winners dominating both the betting beforehand and the race itself, pulling well clear of the remainder. The runner-up, Kaphumor, was unlucky to bump into one who is clearly thriving at present, and remains one to be positive about. He proved a different proposition when making a winning start for these connections at Hexham earlier this month, and judged by this performance he looks a banker to win more staying handicaps this season. Kaphumor was briefly outpaced when the winner was sent for home some way out, but rallied well between the final two fences to close the gap, and was still closing all the way to the line. He is just the type his new yard will excel with this season and this lightly-raced five-year-old is open to further improvement after just four starts over fences.

Sid's Annie had shaped with promise when runner-up on debut at Kempton last month and she again caught the eye at Chelmsford, making good headway in the straight from an unpromising position. Sid's Annie was only fifth at Chelmsford but she shaped better than the result would suggest having been held up and forced wide on the home turn in a race where it paid to race prominently. She never threatened to get involved but the way she hit the line suggests that she has plenty of untapped potential and is capable of better under more favourable circumstances. Both of Sid's Annie's runs have come over seven furlongs but, given her pedigree and strength in the finish, she will be suited by at least a mile.