Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

Timeform Eyecatcher: Tuesday WAR HAWK Won, 1m2f handicap, Lingfield, Tuesday 1 April

War Hawk had caught the eye previously and was well supported to open his account in this handicap, overcoming a slow start to score with plenty in hand. He made steady headway out wide on the home turn and was in a good position on the outside in the straight, taking a while to hit top gear but once he did he readily drew clear. War Hawk confirmed himself a very well handicapped horse and, with the prospect of even more to come, he's one to keep on the right side moving forward given his unexposed profile, particularly at middle distances.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday JUMPING JUPITER Fourth, 2m handicap hurdle, Newcastle, Monday 31 March

Jumping Jupiter was well backed on his return from five months off and shaped encouragingly, doing some eye-catching work late on in this conditional jockeys’ event and is likely to be back to his last winning mark next time. Ridden in touch, he was outpaced three out but kept on again on the run-in for fourth behind Wild Nephin. Still in his first season with Mark Walford, Jumping Jupiter opened his account at Hexham last May before a couple of lesser efforts in the autumn. Jumping Jupiter has been kept away from testing ground for the most part, which no doubt explains his break over the winter, while he’s a chasing type on looks should connections decide to go down that route.