Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers

This handicap hurdle, run in a strong wind and on rain-softened ground, posed a severe test of stamina and was too much for most of these to handle. Grangeclare Glory was one who failed to see things out, but he shaped with plenty of promise before cracking on the run to the final flight. Grangeclare Glory, having his first try at three miles and fitted with cheekpieces for the first time, made smooth headway from four out and threatened briefly at the second last before hanging left and failing to sustain his challenge. He clearly failed to see out the trip under these conditions but he showed enough to suggest he's a well-handicapped horse and will be of interest if dropping back in trip or facing conditions that place much less of an emphasis on stamina. It's also worth noting that the form of Grangeclare Glory's previous second at Ascot had been well advertised on Friday by Lossiemouth's Grade 2 success.

The favourite Mot A Mot was disappointing in this novice hurdle, but there was still plenty of interest elsewhere in an 18-strong field, with the winner Hermes Boy showing improved form to lead home a pair of promising hurdling debutants. One of those, DUBROVNIK HARRY, can arguably have his effort marked up as he fared best of those who raced in mid-division or further back in third. It was his first race of any description as well – the two who beat him both had the benefit of previous experience under Rules – and the way he stayed on after the last, nearly snatching second, was very encouraging. Dubrovnik Harry is sure to progress with this experience under his belt, perhaps significantly so. His strength at the finish suggests he will stay at least a bit further, but there is no need to go up in trip just yet. He will be one to look out for in a similar event in the coming weeks.

Colin Tizzard's FURKASH shaped with promise on his return from 286 days off in the Nucleus HR Handicap Hurdle at Leicester. The six-year-old hasn't been seen since February, so he was entitled to be a little ring rusty, and 2m4f looks a bare minimum trip for him, too, so he's well worth keeping an eye on with a view to stepping back up to three miles. Go Steady, the winner, was in a different league here, but Furkash held his own amongst the best of the rest after racing wide throughout. Outpaced two out, he stayed on for fourth and, given he should strip fitter for this, he'll be of interest in handicap hurdle company over three miles in the future.

The first two dominated from start to finish in this fillies’ novice event. Equal Share, who was sent off the 11/8 favourite, was soon in front under Richard Kingscote and showed a good attitude in the final furlong to hold off the persistent challenge of Azaheer, ultimately winning by a head as the first two pulling nearly three lengths clear of the third Snap Ambush. Back in fourth was MINNIE T, who shaped well on debut in finishing best of those who raced well off the pace. That wasn’t the best spot to be in given how things developed and, after being shaken up soon after halfway, it was noticeable how much ground (and how many places) she made up in the straight under little more than hands-and-heels riding. By Intello and a half-sister to several winners, including the useful sprinter Edward Lewis, Minnie T looks sure to improve with this experience under her belt. There should be races to be won with her at a low level in the not too distant future.

LOST MY SOCK has fallen in the weights but he got back on the right track when runner-up at Newcastle earlier in the month and he backed up that positive impression with a creditable third at the same venue on Tuesday. A trio of three-year-olds came to the fore in a soundly-run five-furlong handicap that should prove to be solid form for the grade. Lost My Sock had to settle for third but he made some eye-catching late headway, again shaping like he is up to defying his reduced mark. He is clearly in the groove at present and is well suited by how races tend to develop at Newcastle, where the strong gallop and stiff finish make it possible to make late headway, so he is one to watch out for.

This novice handicap featured a couple of notable disappointments, but the two chasing debutants shaped encouragingly behind the winning favourite, Buzz de Turcoing, suggesting this is form which should work out well. CADEYRN, in particular, is one to be interested in after filling the runner-spot on his chasing debut. Reappearing after 45 months off and wind surgery, he raced in mid-division and kept on well from two out to take second close home, ultimately passing the post two and a half lengths behind Buzz de Turcoing, who was probably value for extra having idled in front. Regardless, Cadeyrn is open to improvement providing he remains sound on the back of this effort. A strong, lengthy gelding, he achieved a fairly useful level of form over hurdles and always looked the type to make a better chaser. Hopefully, he can confirm that impression in the coming weeks.