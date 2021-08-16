Zabeel Champion, a smart Flat handicapper bought for 185,000 guineas, and Lydford, a dual winner on the Flat, are both exciting recruits to hurdling and unsurprisingly dominated the market and the finish on their hurdling debut at Leicester on Monday. First Angel came from a different background having graduated from points and bumpers, and it is to his credit that he got to within three lengths of a pair of talented performers at Leicester.

First Angel made no impression on his hurdling debut at Wetherby last month, but that was a warm race and he clearly improved significantly for that experience, proving much more competitive at Leicester. He travelled nicely, made smooth headway and still held every chance jumping the last before finally cracking close home as the market leaders found extra. That was an encouraging performance - it was notable how he pulled 14 lengths clear of the third - and he may still have more to offer for Laura Morgan, who has impressed during her short training career.