This was a strongly-run race and the eventual fourth, Rafferty, is better judged on his previous form at Market Rasen (has worked out well) as he wasn't helped by being hassled for the lead throughout. Of bigger interest next time, though, could be Fenrir Binding, who was incredibly well backed on his first start for new connections. He was picked up for £6,000 out of Samual Drinkwater's yard in May, and he was clearly expected to go close today. His chances were ruined by a serious error at the first fence which resulted in him being positioned too far back and having an almost impossible chance given the way the race panned out. Fenrir Binding stayed on well from the rear to finish third and, the weight of support behind him shouldn't be forgotten next time, new connections clearly feeling they have inherited a well-handicapped horse.

