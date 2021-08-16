Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

This wasn’t the strongest race of its type, but it went the way it was expected to with the odds-on winner who had the best form running out a comfortable winner. Don Alvaro’s stablemate also returned to form following a breathing operation to finish second, and will likely be making his mark back over fences soon, while Don Alvaro himself shaped well with one eye to the future. That was his third run over hurdles in relatively quick succession (all inside a month) and he appears to have been brought along with handicaps in mind, far from knocked about when left behind by the front two after the second-last but still coming home well in front of the remainder. Don Alvaro’s pedigree also points to him improving in the future, and he can’t be given too high of a handicap mark given what he’s achieved on the track. He could hardly be in better hands and is one to look out for next time, surely capable of better when the time allows.

The novice hurdle at Exeter on Thursday appealed as being a strong race as the betting was dominated by Luttrell Lad, who had finished runner-up in the Persian War, and I Am Maximus, who had beaten My Drogo in a Cheltenham bumper on his only previous start. Ultimately, both had to settle for minor honours behind JPR One, a newcomer for the resurgent Colin Tizzard, but it is still a race to view positively. Triple Trade, a stablemate of the winner, shaped with obvious promise in fourth, less than four lengths back, though getting so close in such a warm race won't do his handicap mark any favours. Judicial Law never threatened, finishing 19 lengths back in fifth, but it was an encouraging introduction on his first start for Jonjo O'Neill. Judicial Law had done well to win a Killarney bumper on his previous start for Louise Lyons, finding plenty to lead close home after being short of room, and he ought to find this hurdling experience aiding his development.

This was a strongly-run race and the eventual fourth, Rafferty, is better judged on his previous form at Market Rasen (has worked out well) as he wasn't helped by being hassled for the lead throughout. Of bigger interest next time, though, could be Fenrir Binding, who was incredibly well backed on his first start for new connections. He was picked up for £6,000 out of Samual Drinkwater's yard in May, and he was clearly expected to go close today. His chances were ruined by a serious error at the first fence which resulted in him being positioned too far back and having an almost impossible chance given the way the race panned out. Fenrir Binding stayed on well from the rear to finish third and, the weight of support behind him shouldn't be forgotten next time, new connections clearly feeling they have inherited a well-handicapped horse.

