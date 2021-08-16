Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

This novice handicap featured a couple of notable disappointments, but the two chasing debutants shaped encouragingly behind the winning favourite, Buzz de Turcoing, suggesting this is form which should work out well.

CADEYRN, in particular, is one to be interested in after filling the runner-spot on his chasing debut. Reappearing after 45 months off and wind surgery, he raced in mid-division and kept on well from two out to take second close home, ultimately passing the post two and a half lengths behind Buzz de Turcoing, who was probably value for extra having idled in front.

Regardless, Cadeyrn is open to improvement providing he remains sound on the back of this effort. A strong, lengthy gelding, he achieved a fairly useful level of form over hurdles and always looked the type to make a better chaser. Hopefully, he can confirm that impression in the coming weeks.