This looks strong form for the grade, with the runner-up well-in turned out under a penalty, and the chase debutant Brief Ambition beating him with any amount in hand.

Brief Ambition wasn't always convincing over hurdles, but he did manage to win twice in that sphere, and looks set to show much improved form over fences judged by this display.

He looked a complete natural switched to fences for the first time, soon sent into the lead and jumping boldly out in front, travelling powerfully and well in command approaching the second-last. Brief Ambition was almost unextended at the line and seems sure to go on to even better things in this discipline. He doesn't hold any immediate entries, and faces a hike in the weights, but he is very much one to take a positive view on and is sure to win more races.