Horses To Follow: Timeform Eyecatchers

Mr Coco Bean has been on the go since the turf season started at Doncaster in March but the seven-year-old is holding his form well for David Barron whose stable has been among the winners in recent weeks. Mr Coco Bean had a particularly successful season in 2019 when winning five times before drawing a blank in 2020 but he was back in the winner’s enclosure at Haydock in April after the handicapper had shown him a bit of leniency. He now finds himself 2 lb lower again than for that latest success and, having gone close in his last two starts, it shouldn’t be long before he gets his head in front again. After being beaten a short head and a neck at Haydock two starts ago, Mr Coco Bean was touched off by just a head 11 days on at Redcar, a track where he gained three of his victories two years ago, one of them in this very race. He looked unlucky not to win, too, after being held up in a steadily-run race, having to switch over a furlong out before keeping on well and just failing behind Kentucky Kitten who managed to hold on to make all. A tough sort who takes his racing well, Mr Coco Bean will be well worth looking out for in the near future off his current mark.

Last year’s Lennox Stakes winner was only fourth in defence of his title but wasn’t beaten very far at all in the end and there was a lot to like about what was the first start of his European campaign this year. All the more so given that Space Blues has done most of his racing under less testing conditions, and that the race wasn’t run to suit hold-up tactics. Space Blues was last of all in the eight-runner field for much of the way before he was angled out at around the two-furlong marker to begin his run. From there, he kept on well down the outside without being subjected to too hard a race by William Buick but was only beaten a neck, a head and a neck at the line as Kinross came out of the pack to get the better of Space Blues’ stablemate Creative Force and the long-timer leader Happy Power. Space Blues developed into a high-class performer last season when the Lennox was the third leg of a four-timer which he completed with a Group 1 success in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville. He was then absent until returning in February to win a very valuable contest in Saudi Arabia but then turned in a rare flat effort in the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan. Given plenty of time since then, the Lennox was a pleasing return for Space Blues who holds entries in all the big seven-furlong contests in the coming months and it would be no surprise to see him getting his head in front again in one of them with that run under his belt, the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury a possibility.