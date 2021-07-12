Horses To Follow: Timeform Eyecatchers

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatcher and add them to your free My Stable tracker,
Milwaukee Blizzard offered something to work on in finishing a staying-on fourth on debut, faring best of those held up in a steadily-run race.
Milwaukee Blizzard showed her inexperience from the outset, breaking slowly from the stalls, and she took a keen hold in the early stages. It was an advantage to be prominent and nothing held up landed a blow, but Milwaukee Blizzard kept on in encouraging fashion inside the final furlong, shaping like she ought to be sharper next time.
She is in excellent hands with Grant Tuer, who is enjoying his best year to date and operating at a remarkable strike rate of just under 25%, which is bettered by only Charlie Appleby, Sir Mark Prescott and William Haggas.
Proclivity is bred to be sharp and she made a promising start to her career in the second division of the fillies' novice at Beverley on Tuesday, chasing home a previous winner with plenty of experience.
Proclivity is by Acclamation and out of a mare who won over six furlongs as a juvenile, so there is a lot of speed in her pedigree. She is also in the care of a trainer who excels with sprinters - Michael Dods has done brilliantly with the likes of Mecca's Angel, Mabs Cross and Dakota Gold - so there is a lot to like about her profile.
Proclivity was notably strong in the finish once getting gathered and hitting top stride, and it would be little surprise were she to improve markedly on this encouraging introduction.
Last Crusader, a 150,000 guineas purchase as a yearling, had presumably been showing plenty at home for Karl Burke as he holds a Gimcrack entry and was sent off the 11/10 favourite on debut at Ayr. His supporters would have had a few anxious moments as the runner-up Claim The Stars wasn't stopping inside the final furlong, but Last Crusader stayed on powerfully close home to win by a cosy neck.
Claim The Stars had the benefit of a couple of runs under his belt and was given a well-judged front-running ride along the standside rail, so it is to Last Crusader's credit that he was able to get on top inside the final 50 yards. The highly regarded Last Crusader is better than the bare form would suggest and he is entitled to improve for the experience, so he should take some beating under a penalty in a novice next time, while his Gimcrack entry suggests connections expect him to make an impact at a higher level.
