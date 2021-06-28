Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Don't miss the latest Timeform eyecatcher and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform eyecatcher: Tuesday Mikasa Sixth, 7f maiden, Brighton, Tuesday 29 June Three-year-old filly Mikasa was having her third start in this maiden at Brighton and, ridden more patiently than in her first couple of outings, was seemingly handled with her future in handicaps in mind. Held up, she made some headway over a furlong out and then kept on gradually for sixth place in the 11-runner field, eight and a half lengths behind the Godolphin-owned winner Chief of Staff. Mikasa had also shown a modest level of form on her first two starts at Salisbury and Yarmouth, both those outings also over seven furlongs. She’s speedily bred however, and if she’s anything like the rest of her family, which trainer Rae Guest has handled for generations, sprinting will be her game once she goes handicapping. In fact, her dam Minalisa was a smart filly for the same connections, winning five races, including a listed event in Ireland, and finishing second in the Ayr Gold Cup. The grandam and great grandam (a half-sister to July Cup winner Owington) were also winning sprinters for the same yard and owner and it would be no surprise if Mikasa keeps up the family tradition in due course with improvement to come in handicaps.

Knight Destroyer made his chasing debut for Jonjo O’Neill from a BHA mark of 116 at the beginning of last season but has been tumbling down the weights ever since without taking advantage. That was until today when he stopped his slide, making his current mark of 92 look very much on the lenient side. Knight Destroyer’s first win over fences was clearly not unexpected, either, as he was the subject of strong support and started second favourite to the only recent winner in the field, Kapsize, who ended up running a flat race in fourth. Jumping well in a share of the lead under Jonjo O’Neill junior, Knight Destroyer drew clear from three out to win easily by 11 lengths from Infinite Sun. He’ll be hard to beat in this sort of form if turned out under a penalty given that it’s only 18 months ago that he was winning off a much higher mark over hurdles when successful at Taunton.