Horses To Follow: Timeform Eyecatchers

Ballet Shoes was a convincing winner of the opening five-furlong maiden at Beverley, impressing with the late surge she produced to get up close home, and most of the focus will understandably be on her performance. It's also worth being positive about the fourth-placed Mereside Angel, though, as he continued his theme of run-by-run improvement and is now eligible for handicaps. Mereside Angel went with zest and was still going nicely when short of room inside the final couple of furlongs. He took time to get rolling when the gap appeared, still showing signs of inexperience, but kept on nicely close home and finished with running left. He should come on for the experience and is likely to be handed a lowly opening mark, so he is one to watch out for in handicaps.

This looked a trappy nursery beforehand but, in the event, it proved anything but as the unexposed winner dispatched his seven rivals with consummate ease. The horse in question was Aristobulus, who was strong in the betting and duly wasted no time getting back on track returned to six furlongs, making a mockery of an opening BHA mark of 71. Waited with in the early stages, he travelled fluently and quickly assumed control after being produced to lead entering the final furlong. It was only in the final 50 yards that he truly put his stamp on the race, though, powering clear to land the spoils by three and three quarter lengths with plenty in hand. Aristobulus was disappointing when tackling seven furlongs on his previous start at Redcar, but his strength at the finish this time suggests he should stay at least at that far, giving him more options in the coming weeks. He is sure to go up plenty for this but remains with potential, appealing as very much one to keep on the right side for the James Ferguson yard which continues to go from strength to strength.