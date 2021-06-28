Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Don't miss the latest Timeform eyecatcher and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform eyecatcher: Thursday Maglev Winner, 6f novice, Yarmouth, Thursday 1 July Two-year-old colt Maglev got off the mark at the second attempt in this novice and looks the type to continue to improve for William Haggas. He’d been favourite to make a winning debut in a similar contest at Leicester over five furlongs a month ago but was held back by his inexperience on that occasion, finishing fourth after a slow start. Up a furlong in trip, he was still green here but left his debut form well behind and did well in the circumstances, coming from behind in a race where the pace was on the steady side. After being shaken up over a furlong out, Maglev stayed on strongly and got up in the dying strides to beat the Godolphin colt Home City by a short head, clearly suited by the extra furlong. Maglev had been bought for £210,000 at the breeze-ups and makes plenty of appeal on pedigree as he’s by 2000 Guineas winner Galileo Gold and is a half-brother to smart sprinter Acklam Express who enjoyed a good two-year-old season himself last year. With more to come, Maglev looks one to note.

At first glance an odds-on defeat in a three-runner race might be deemed an ignominious start to a chasing career, but plenty of encouragement can be taken from Tomorrow Mystery's effort at Worcester and it shouldn't be long before she is off the mark over fences. The opening novice chase at Worcester on Wednesday was a muddling contest which was run at a steady pace and resulted in a dash up the straight. That meant a premium was placed on accurate jumping in the closing stages, so a couple of minor errors from Tomorrow Mystery handed the initiative to Pisgah Pike, who took advantage and scooted two and a quarter lengths clear. Tomorrow Mystery jumped well in the main, however, and it has to go do down as a promising introduction from a mare who had looked a useful prospect when bolting up in a handicap hurdle at Newbury last season. Her record since that success has been rather patchy but she is still relatively lightly raced, is in excellent hands with Paul Nicholls and connections will have plenty of options, with handicaps or mares-only company to consider.

Three-year-old filly Mikasa was having her third start in this maiden at Brighton and, ridden more patiently than in her first couple of outings, was seemingly handled with her future in handicaps in mind. Held up, she made some headway over a furlong out and then kept on gradually for sixth place in the 11-runner field, eight and a half lengths behind the Godolphin-owned winner Chief of Staff. Mikasa had also shown a modest level of form on her first two starts at Salisbury and Yarmouth, both those outings also over seven furlongs. She’s speedily bred however, and if she’s anything like the rest of her family, which trainer Rae Guest has handled for generations, sprinting will be her game once she goes handicapping. In fact, her dam Minalisa was a smart filly for the same connections, winning five races, including a listed event in Ireland, and finishing second in the Ayr Gold Cup. The grandam and great grandam (a half-sister to July Cup winner Owington) were also winning sprinters for the same yard and owner and it would be no surprise if Mikasa keeps up the family tradition in due course with improvement to come in handicaps.

Knight Destroyer made his chasing debut for Jonjo O’Neill from a BHA mark of 116 at the beginning of last season but has been tumbling down the weights ever since without taking advantage. That was until today when he stopped his slide, making his current mark of 92 look very much on the lenient side. Knight Destroyer’s first win over fences was clearly not unexpected, either, as he was the subject of strong support and started second favourite to the only recent winner in the field, Kapsize, who ended up running a flat race in fourth. Jumping well in a share of the lead under Jonjo O’Neill junior, Knight Destroyer drew clear from three out to win easily by 11 lengths from Infinite Sun. He’ll be hard to beat in this sort of form if turned out under a penalty given that it’s only 18 months ago that he was winning off a much higher mark over hurdles when successful at Taunton.