Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Check out the latest Timeform horse to add to your My Stable tracker
Check out the latest Timeform horse to add to your My Stable tracker

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

By Timeform
18:28 · MON June 28, 2021

Don't miss the latest Timeform eyecatcher and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform eyecatcher: Monday

Knight Destroyer

Winner, 2m handicap chase, Southwell, Monday 28 June

Watch a full replay for this race - and it's FREE

Knight Destroyer made his chasing debut for Jonjo O’Neill from a BHA mark of 116 at the beginning of last season but has been tumbling down the weights ever since without taking advantage. That was until today when he stopped his slide, making his current mark of 92 look very much on the lenient side. Knight Destroyer’s first win over fences was clearly not unexpected, either, as he was the subject of strong support and started second favourite to the only recent winner in the field, Kapsize, who ended up running a flat race in fourth.

Jumping well in a share of the lead under Jonjo O’Neill junior, Knight Destroyer drew clear from three out to win easily by 11 lengths from Infinite Sun. He’ll be hard to beat in this sort of form if turned out under a penalty given that it’s only 18 months ago that he was winning off a much higher mark over hurdles when successful at Taunton.

Timeform Eyecatchers of the Week

June 21-27 - Clive Cox's juvenile Codify has more to offer in future

June 14-20 - Naval Crown is a horse to take forward from Royal Ascot

June 7-13 - Night Hunter caught the eye at Leicester

May 31-June 6 - To Be Wild was among the latest horses to take the eye

May 24-30 - Eyecatchers from Timeform including Bernardo O'Reilly

May 17-23 - Check out the week's eyecatchers from Timeform including Bezzas Lad

May 10-16 - Including a two-year-old to note from the Sunday meeting at Ripon

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Race Off

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Most Followed

Most Read Racing