Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Knight Destroyer made his chasing debut for Jonjo O’Neill from a BHA mark of 116 at the beginning of last season but has been tumbling down the weights ever since without taking advantage. That was until today when he stopped his slide, making his current mark of 92 look very much on the lenient side. Knight Destroyer’s first win over fences was clearly not unexpected, either, as he was the subject of strong support and started second favourite to the only recent winner in the field, Kapsize, who ended up running a flat race in fourth.

Jumping well in a share of the lead under Jonjo O’Neill junior, Knight Destroyer drew clear from three out to win easily by 11 lengths from Infinite Sun. He’ll be hard to beat in this sort of form if turned out under a penalty given that it’s only 18 months ago that he was winning off a much higher mark over hurdles when successful at Taunton.