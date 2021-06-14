Timeform eyecatcher: King's Lynn

King’s Lynn proved himself a smart sprinter when winning a listed race at Haydock last month and he very much caught the eye on his first start in Group 1 company in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

He was as big as 20/1 the evening before the race, but was supported into 8/1 at the off and didn’t look out of place up considerably in class. He was settled towards the rear by Oisin Murphy and was moving nicely into contention when suffering interference on the stands’ rail around a furlong out.

Battaash was sent into the lead over a furlong out but hung to his left under pressure, not helping other horses around him and an impeded Murphy had to take a pull on King’s Lynn when the pace was really starting to lift. He stayed on well enough to suggest he would have finished much closer with a clear run and remains a sprinter to be positive about.

Interestingly, King’s Lynn still holds an entry in the Wokingham Handicap on Saturday and, given he didn’t really have a hard race here, it is something for connections to consider. He would look well-in racing under a 5 lb penalty for his Haydock success.