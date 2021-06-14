Timeform eyecatcher: King's Lynn

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
King’s Lynn proved himself a smart sprinter when winning a listed race at Haydock last month and he very much caught the eye on his first start in Group 1 company in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot on Tuesday.
He was as big as 20/1 the evening before the race, but was supported into 8/1 at the off and didn’t look out of place up considerably in class. He was settled towards the rear by Oisin Murphy and was moving nicely into contention when suffering interference on the stands’ rail around a furlong out.
Battaash was sent into the lead over a furlong out but hung to his left under pressure, not helping other horses around him and an impeded Murphy had to take a pull on King’s Lynn when the pace was really starting to lift. He stayed on well enough to suggest he would have finished much closer with a clear run and remains a sprinter to be positive about.
Interestingly, King’s Lynn still holds an entry in the Wokingham Handicap on Saturday and, given he didn’t really have a hard race here, it is something for connections to consider. He would look well-in racing under a 5 lb penalty for his Haydock success.
This looked a wide-open novice beforehand with plenty of nice types on paper making their debut, and both the winner and the third made promising starts to their careers.
Rouge Et Noir’s inexperience was evident as she was slowly away from the stalls, but she travelled well enough in midfield once rushed up, and she looks a sure-fire improver next time. She wasn’t asked for an effort until entering the straight, but reacted well to her jockey’s urgings and stayed on in eyecatching fashion towards the finish.
There is stamina in her pedigree – she is a half-sister to mile-and-a-quarter winner Liberated Lad, and is out of an unraced half-sister to very smart Ocovango – and she left the impression that she will be suited by at least a mile. Rouge Et Noir shouldn’t be long in winning judged by her performance in a race which may be worth keeping an eye on.
June 7-13 - Night Hunter caught the eye at Leicester
May 31-June 6 - To Be Wild was among the latest horses to take the eye
May 24-30 - Eyecatchers from Timeform including Bernardo O'Reilly
May 17-23 - Check out the week's eyecatchers from Timeform including Bezzas Lad
May 10-16 - We round up the week's eyecatchers from Timeform including a two-year-old to note from the Sunday meeting at Ripon