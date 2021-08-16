Timeform Eyecatcher: Heart Of Kabeir

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

She only cost 10,000 guineas but HEART OF KABEIR showed enough on debut in the Oops A Daisy Florists EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes to suggest a small race can come her way. Richard Fahey's charge was slowly away and green throughout under Paul Hanagan, never threatening to get involved in the finish. However the penny began to drop as the race progressed and she came home nicely in the final furlong, having running left at the line. She's related to a seven-furlong winner so a step up to six next time is likely to suit and she'll be far more streetwise too. It might be she has to wait for nurseries but Heart Of Kabeir looks one who will pop up somewhere in the north before the autumn is over.

COAXING made a nice handicap debut in the Visit racingtv.com Nursery Handicap at Musselburgh and she should be placed to win by David Barron in the coming weeks. The daughter of Outstrip was much quicker away from the stalls for the switch to handicaps and settled in second tracking the pace set by Wondrous Things. Connor Beasley moved her up to challenge two out and she hit the front before the furlong marker, before Zwift, a more experienced filly having her seventh run, made a winning move. Encouragingly, Coaxing knuckled down to the challenge and battled on well, going down by just a half-length at the line, so she looks to have a good attitude. A mark of 59 looked a nice starting point for her and the handicapper can’t go overboard with a harsh rise for this performance, so expect her trainer to find a suitable opportunity for her next time out off a mark in the low 60s.

