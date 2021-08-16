Timeform Eyecatcher: Flyde Coast

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

One of only three newcomers in this maiden, FYLDE COAST shaped well in finishing a clear fourth behind three rivals who all had the benefit of previous experience, simply proving too green to make a bigger impact on the day. Fylde Coast was slowly into stride and needed to be pushed along to stay in touch with the main body of the field going into the first turn. He was able to hold that position until the pace lifted soon after halfway, at which point he was quickly left behind by the principals, also needing to be held together after wandering on the home turn. The first three were away and gone, but Flyde Coast offered plenty to work on by the end as he emerged as the best of the rest, keeping on well under mainly hands-and-heels riding in the final two furlongs. Fylde Coast looks sure to improve with this experience under his belt and the way he stuck to his task in the straight suggests he will be suited by longer trips. There is certainly plenty of stamina on the dam’s side of his pedigree – his dam is out of the Irish Oaks winner Vintage Tipple – and he will be one to look out for in a similar event at around a mile in the coming weeks.

OSTILIO had very smart form at up to a mile earlier in his career for Simon Crisford and though yet to show the same level of ability for Paul Midgley, latterly over sprint trips, he has certainly shaped as though he’s running into some form in time for the autumn in his last couple of starts. He ended up being left with too much to do when running on from the rear for ninth in a competitive handicap at York last week and shaped similarly, catching the eye with his finishing effort here, ten days later in the Listed Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes. Last on the rail for a long way, he had some traffic to deal with over a furlong out but finished to good effect in the final furlong, failing by just a head to catch Judicial for third as Tis Marvellous ran out the clear-cut winner. That rates as Ostilio’s best effort for his current stable and, with his mark slipping, he could be interesting back in a handicap, particularly given a bit more of a test bearing in mind that his last two wins for his previous yard last autumn came over seven furlongs on heavy ground. He holds an entry in the Ayr Gold Cup next month.

ALHEZABR had chased home a couple of useful types in Sir Rumi and King of Clubs on his debut at Nottingham back in April and, sent off odds on, confirmed that promise four months on, though was unfortunate to lose the race in the stewards’ room after shaping like clearly the best horse. After looming up two furlongs out, he soon led but ran green and hung left in front, giving second favourite Lexington Fury a bump and then idling in the final furlong but always holding on. Alhezabr had a head to spare passing the post but the stewards took the view that the interference had cost the runner-up the race and the placings of the first two were reversed. Trained by Roger Varian, Alhezabr looks a banker to gain compensation in a similar event and there’s better to come from him as he gains experience.

DREAMSELLER started as one of the outsiders for this handicap after finishing in rear in each of his last four starts, but Tim Easterby’s string is in rude health, as shown by three winners at York last week, and Dreamseller returned to form from out of the blue to take a never-nearer fourth place behind the lightly-raced three-year-old winner Alyara. Dreamseller had begun the campaign well enough when fourth at Pontefract before losing his form, and that followed a successful four-year-old season which had brought him wins in handicaps at Thirsk, Redcar and Musselburgh. The last of those victories came from a BHA mark of 66 which makes him potentially very well handicapped off his current mark if he’s able to build on his Carlisle effort.

She only cost 10,000 guineas but HEART OF KABEIR showed enough on debut in the Oops A Daisy Florists EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes to suggest a small race can come her way. Richard Fahey's charge was slowly away and green throughout under Paul Hanagan, never threatening to get involved in the finish. However the penny began to drop as the race progressed and she came home nicely in the final furlong, having running left at the line. She's related to a seven-furlong winner so a step up to six next time is likely to suit and she'll be far more streetwise too. It might be she has to wait for nurseries but Heart Of Kabeir looks one who will pop up somewhere in the north before the autumn is over.

COAXING made a nice handicap debut in the Visit racingtv.com Nursery Handicap at Musselburgh and she should be placed to win by David Barron in the coming weeks. The daughter of Outstrip was much quicker away from the stalls for the switch to handicaps and settled in second tracking the pace set by Wondrous Things. Connor Beasley moved her up to challenge two out and she hit the front before the furlong marker, before Zwift, a more experienced filly having her seventh run, made a winning move. Encouragingly, Coaxing knuckled down to the challenge and battled on well, going down by just a half-length at the line, so she looks to have a good attitude. A mark of 59 looked a nice starting point for her and the handicapper can’t go overboard with a harsh rise for this performance, so expect her trainer to find a suitable opportunity for her next time out off a mark in the low 60s.

