Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Check out the latest Timeform horse to add to your My Stable tracker
Check out the latest Timeform horse to add to your My Stable tracker

Timeform Eyecatcher: Coaxing

By Timeform
17:51 · TUE August 24, 2021

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform eyecatcher: Tuesday

COAXING

2nd, 5f nursery, Musselburgh, 24 August

Watch a full replay for this race - and it's FREE
Watch a full replay for this race - and it's FREE

COAXING made a nice handicap debut in the Visit racingtv.com Nursery Handicap at Musselburgh and she should be placed to win by David Barron in the coming weeks.

The daughter of Outstrip was much quicker away from the stalls for the switch to handicaps and settled in second tracking the pace set by Wondrous Things. Connor Beasley moved her up to challenge two out and she hit the front before the furlong marker, before Zwift, a more experienced filly having her seventh run, made a winning move. Encouragingly, Coaxing knuckled down to the challenge and battled on well, going down by just a half-length at the line, so she looks to have a good attitude.

A mark of 59 looked a nice starting point for her and the handicapper can’t go overboard with a harsh rise for this performance, so expect her trainer to find a suitable opportunity for her next time out off a mark in the low 60s.

Timeform eyecatcher: Monday

BUNIANN

Fourth, 5f handicap, Ripon, Monday 23 August

Watch a full replay for this race - and it's FREE
Watch a full replay for this race - and it's FREE

Buniann has now made the frame in his last three starts but his tendency to start slowly hasn’t been helping him and he got no sort of run from the rear while shaping very well here to finish fourth behind his stable-companion Harrogate. Going with zest under Kevin Stott, Buniann was looking for a way through behind a wall of horses from two furlongs out before finally able to make some headway in the final furlong and was keeping on when a gap closed on him between him the winner and runner-up Dapper Man inside the final hundred yards. Although eased thereafter, he was beaten only around a length and a half at the line.

While all four of Buniann’s career wins for Paul Midgley have come on the Tapeta at Newcastle, he’s on a mark 6 lb lower than for his latest success in March and he’s certainly shaping as though a first turf success might not be long in coming. He holds an entry at Beverley on Saturday.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING