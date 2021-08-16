Timeform Eyecatcher: Coaxing

COAXING made a nice handicap debut in the Visit racingtv.com Nursery Handicap at Musselburgh and she should be placed to win by David Barron in the coming weeks.

The daughter of Outstrip was much quicker away from the stalls for the switch to handicaps and settled in second tracking the pace set by Wondrous Things. Connor Beasley moved her up to challenge two out and she hit the front before the furlong marker, before Zwift, a more experienced filly having her seventh run, made a winning move. Encouragingly, Coaxing knuckled down to the challenge and battled on well, going down by just a half-length at the line, so she looks to have a good attitude.

A mark of 59 looked a nice starting point for her and the handicapper can’t go overboard with a harsh rise for this performance, so expect her trainer to find a suitable opportunity for her next time out off a mark in the low 60s.