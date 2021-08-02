Horses To Follow: Timeform Eyecatchers

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

This was just a run-of-the-mill handicap and the fact Clara’s Approach could manage only seventh is hardly a ringing endorsement of her credentials. However, that doesn’t tell the whole story and it’s worth giving the race another watch to appreciate just how much better than the bare result she shaped, certainly outrunning her odds. Sent off the 80/1 outsider of the field, Clara’s Approach was waited with in the early stages before starting to take closer order two furlongs out. She was still making good headway when meeting trouble and having to be snatched up early in the straight. Her troubles didn’t end there, either, as she once again found herself short of room inside the final 100 yards, ensuring that at no stage did she get a clear run at the leaders. She did well under the circumstances to pass the post less than two lengths behind the winner, even appearing to finish with running left. Clara’s Approach was making just her second start in a handicap and she certainly showed enough to suggest she is on a good mark. She has a useful sprint pedigree, too, and it’s highly unlikely that she has reached her ceiling just yet, identifying her as one to bear in mind for a similar event in the coming weeks.

Sweeping was an above-average colt to be turning up in a maiden at Catterick and the Chesham fourth was duly untroubled to land very short odds without needing to match his best form after making all the running. Behind him in third, Animato fared best of the newcomers and won’t always meet one as good as Sweeping in similar contests. He chased the eventual winner before making his effort two out but proved one paced and wasn’t knocked about in the closing stages as he came home six and a half lengths behind the winner. Representing David O’Meara and Cheveley Park Stud, Animato is from the first crop of the Eclipse and Juddmonte International winner Ulysses and comes from a family that’s been a prolific source of winners for Cheveley Park. He’s out of a half-sister to Penitent whose wins for William Haggas included the Lincoln and who then did better still as a very smart seven-furlong and mile performer for O’Meara. Animato should stay a mile himself in due course and he seems sure to build on what was an encouraging debut.