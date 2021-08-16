Timeform Eyecatcher: Buniann

Buniann has now made the frame in his last three starts but his tendency to start slowly hasn’t been helping him and he got no sort of run from the rear while shaping very well here to finish fourth behind his stable-companion Harrogate. Going with zest under Kevin Stott, Buniann was looking for a way through behind a wall of horses from two furlongs out before finally able to make some headway in the final furlong and was keeping on when a gap closed on him between him the winner and runner-up Dapper Man inside the final hundred yards. Although eased thereafter, he was beaten only around a length and a half at the line.

While all four of Buniann’s career wins for Paul Midgley have come on the Tapeta at Newcastle, he’s on a mark 6 lb lower than for his latest success in March and he’s certainly shaping as though a first turf success might not be long in coming. He holds an entry at Beverley on Saturday.