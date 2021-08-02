Sporting Life
Check out the latest Timeform horse to add to your My Stable tracker
Check out the latest Timeform horse to add to your My Stable tracker

Horses To Follow: Timeform Eyecatchers

By Timeform
19:17 · MON August 02, 2021

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform eyecatcher: Monday

Arctic Fox

Fourth, 1m6f handicap, Ripon, Monday 2 August

Watch a full replay for this race - and it's FREE

There was a bunched finish to this staying handicap with less than two lengths covering the first five past the post. The fine margins involved make it difficult to take a high view of the form, but plenty shaped as if in good nick and look likely to be winning races sooner rather than later, with the fourth Arctic Fox perhaps chief amongst them.

Arctic Fox is on a losing run stretching back to June 2019, but she has come down a fair way in the weights as a result, lining up here from a BHA mark of 76 – 8 lb lower than when recording her last win. She’d looked to be coming to the boil in three previous starts on the Flat in 2021 and this represented her best performance for a while, passing the post just a length behind the winner and looking likely to make an even bigger impact for much of the way.

In fact, Arctic Fox arguably went like the best horse at the weights, seeming well suited by the drop back in trip after failing to stay two miles on her previous start. She raced well off the pace this time after missing the break and began to make smooth headway from three furlongs out. She then threatened approaching the final furlong and hit a low of 1.88 in-running before her effort flattened out close home, possibly paying the price for the big move she made into contention.

Arctic Fox should remain competitive on this form and we know that she is capable of better still judged on the pick of her efforts from earlier in her career. She is versatile in terms of going (acts on good to firm and good to soft) and trip (has won over a mile and a quarter and stays much further), so it’s surely only a matter of time before she finds a suitable opportunity to take advantage of her falling mark.

Timeform Eyecatchers of the Week

July 26-August 1 - Boundless Power looks capable of better still

July 19-25 - Cliffs of Capri one to note for the Golden Mile

July 12-18 - Riches And Rubies will improve for a longer trip

July 5-11 - Hurricane Ivor remains a sprinter to be positive about

June 28-July 4 - Maglev one to note moving forward for William Haggas

June 21-27 - Clive Cox's juvenile Codify has more to offer in future

June 14-20 - Naval Crown is a horse to take forward from Royal Ascot

June 7-13 - Night Hunter caught the eye at Leicester

May 31-June 6 - To Be Wild was among the latest horses to take the eye

May 24-30 - Eyecatchers from Timeform including Bernardo O'Reilly

May 17-23 - Check out the week's eyecatchers from Timeform including Bezzas Lad

May 10-16 - Including a two-year-old to note from the Sunday meeting at Ripon

