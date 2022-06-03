Although a very different puzzle to solve, how does this year’s Derby look through this lens?

Translating data and opinion into simple scores out of 100 (think FIFA or Top Trumps), the eye can then be drawn quickly to the things that matter and be used to help demystify why runners are the price they are.

The series returned this year, with double the fixtures and an increased focus on providing opportunities for horses and connections slightly below the top tier. As part of these broadcasts, Timeform's Dan Barber has been sharing his numerical representation of feature races.

It was attempting to address these challenges that led to the inaugural Sky Bet Sunday Series in 2021, with three meetings held on Sunday evenings to provide competitive racing at a time that people could watch and enjoy. The ITV coverage also provided Timeform masterclasses, with an opportunity for the audience to learn more about certain aspects of the sport.

Outside of the Grand National and Cheltenham Festival, it is the race that creates most public interest and with it brings a rare opportunity to engage and showcase the sport to a newer audience. Terminology and the complexities of racing, whilst part of the appeal can be a barrier to growing followers of the sport.

Desert Crown is Timeform’s top rated horse going into the race, with his emphatic 3 ¼ length win in the Dante at York judged to be the best performance from any of runners to date. With scores out of 100, an 88 for ability marks him down as an already well above average animal as is the case of several in the field.

The nature of the Derby though (for those newer to the sport, this race is restricted to 3-year-olds) means that competitors are still usually in the early part of their careers. In fact, this will only be Desert Crown’s third racecourse start and along with several others boasts a high score for potential. This score considers the number of races a horse has had, allied with the expert opinion from Timeform’s handicappers if there may be yet more improvement to come.

Unsurprisingly for horses deemed good enough to run in such a showpiece race, many of the field score well for their last run. Although not a definitive piece of evidence for well being and current ability, there is a strong correlation between how well a horse will fare and how it ran on its previous start. Again, Desert Crown scores highly here, with a maximum score of 100 based on factors such as performance, the time since this performance was achieved and the analysis of Timeform’s team of race reporters.

Sharing the top score is Nations Pride, which is unsurprising if you consider the nature of his own trial win at Newmarket resulting in his powerful owners Godolphin parting with a cool £75k to supplement the horse for the race.

It is also this run at Newmarket that gives him a slight advantage over Desert Crown in the Race Conditions category. Although a different track in many ways, the fact Nations Pride handled the undulations of the Rowley Mile well bodes well that his balance and agility should make sure the unique Epsom rollercoaster doesn’t catch him out. It is the number of important variables involved here (including going, draw and pace angles) that can overwhelm those newer to the sport. The aim is that a simple numerical representation of all the racecourse evidence we have about a horse can help engage those short on experience with racing form, time or both.

Nahanni is one of only three horses with course experience (Royal Patronage and Grand Alliance being the others), which gives him the narrow top score for race conditions when combined with his stamina being assured. In fact, only he, Changingoftheguard and fellow stablemate Walk of Stars have already run over a race distance relatable to that which they will face on Saturday.

In a race packed full of elite combinations, the latter named Walk of Stars also just tops the field for Trainer and Jockey which combines underlying metrics for the stable, their current form, rider, and their respective course records.

Combining these scores (weighted to the most important variables), it is the favourite Desert Crown that shares the top score with the supplemented Nations Pride. This information is then for the reader to digest and form their own opinions. Does Nations Pride represent value against the favourite?

Could outsiders Nahanni and Walk of Stars play a hand in giving the red-hot Charlie Appleby a historic one-two-three? All to be answered at 4.30pm on Saturday.

For those wanting to learn more about this representation of form, Dan will be talking viewers through features races with Oli Bell and the ITV racing team on Sunday’s Sky Bet Sunday Series from Musselburgh. We’d also love to hear your feedback at feedback@sportinglife.com.