York Dante Meeting Review: Timeform reflections

Tony McFadden of Timeform highlights three points to take away from the Dante meeting

Starman can take top rank in weak division Battaash, one of the most talented sprinters of any era, has dominated the five-furlong division in recent seasons but the big six-furlong prizes have been shared around as there hasn't been an obvious leading light since Muhaarar was on the scene in 2015. A potentially top-class talent has emerged, however, in the shape of Starman, who came a long way in a short space of time last season and made an impressive return in the Duke of York Stakes. Starman took his record to four wins from five starts, advancing his rating to 126 (from 121), which places him behind only Battaash (128) in the list of top sprinters. Starman impressed with how easily he made up his ground and then with how well he knuckled down to beat Nahaarr, a more experienced rival, by a neck with three and three-quarter lengths back to the third. He is a horse on the up and a potential star in a division crying out for one.

Starman wins well underOisin Murphy

Don't give up on Teona The Musidora Stakes didn't live up to pre-race expectations as lightly-raced pair Noon Star and Teona had to settle for minor honours behind Snowfall, who had shown ability during a busy juvenile campaign but had come up short at pattern level. Snowfall was entitled to improve for the step up in trip and put up a much-improved display, advancing her rating to 109 (from 88). That places her towards the top of the Oaks pecking order on Timeform ratings – Santa Barbara is rated 111p – but she very much had the run of the race under a canny front-running ride from Ryan Moore and it's not easy seeing her making the improvement required (around half a stone) to win a typical running of the Oaks, particularly as she's unlikely to get such an easy time of things in the lead at Epsom.

Snowfall is a decisive winner of the Musidora

The best prospect in the field, certainly in the long-term, was third-placed Teona, who impressed Timeform’s paddock reporter and offered a glimpse of why she is held in such regard (she was 5/1 second favourite for the Oaks beforehand). Teona was making her seasonal reappearance in the Musidora and just the third start of her career – and that inexperience was evident. She pulled hard in the early stages and wandered around under pressure, but she is likely to improve significantly for the experience and it's worth noting that the horse she hammered by nine lengths in a Newcastle maiden went on to win a good-quality handicap at the Dante meeting. Teona progressed her rating to 104p (from 94P) and looks capable of taking another big jump forward. Hard to knock Hurricane Lane Bolshoi Ballet has produced the best performance by a Derby contender this season, earning a Timeform rating of 122p for his six-length success in the Derrinstown, but Hurricane Lane (119p) emerged as a serious challenger when winning the Dante Stakes to extend his unbeaten record to three. Hurricane Lane won a useful conditions race – the form of which has worked out well – on his return at Newbury last month and he took another big step forward at York, again impressing with his attitude and strength in the finish. His running style and pedigree suggest he will relish the step up in trip at Epsom, and he is rated only 6 lb lower than the typical level required to win a Derby in the last decade. Hurricane Lane, who represents the same connections as 2018 Derby winner Masar, has a likeable way of going through his races and should appreciate the unique test Epsom provides.

Hurricane Lane (blue silks) wins the Dante under William Buick

High Definition, who was two and a half lengths behind in third, is harder to assess as he produced a performance with likeable aspects but one that also produced some questions with Epsom's quirky course in mind. In what is becoming his customary style, High Definition was outpaced before staying on strongly in the closing stages. He will be suited by the step up to a mile and a half – he promises to stay even further – but the issue is whether he will be able to hold a position coming down the hill and be within striking distance when the turbo kicks in.