Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Skelton bidding to enhance excellent Wetherby record

Dan Skelton is the leading trainer at Wetherby since the start of the 2021/22 season with 46 winners achieved at an impressive strike rate of 28.1%. That compares extremely favourably to his overall strike rate of 17.7% in British jumps races in the same period, and had you backed all of those Wetherby runners you'd have made a profit of £23.96 to £1 level stakes. Skelton has three runners at the course on Wednesday, all ridden by his brother Harry who has been aboard for 31 of those Wetherby winners at a strike rate of 32.3%. Bossman Jack (14:21), Merci Mam (14:51) and Tormund Giantsbane (15:51) all have chances, with the last named of particular interest in the two-and-a-half-mile handicap hurdle. He was no match for No Drama This End when only fourth in the Grade 2 Betfair Winter Novices' Hurdle at Sandown last time, though in addition to facing a steep rise in class he also looked unsuited by the steady gallop. He had previously created a good impression when winning a Carlisle novice on his hurdling debut, scoring by two and a half lengths with a bit in hand after being confidently delivered to challenge at the final flight. He makes the quick switch to handicap company at Wetherby and still has the Timeform 'small p' to show that further improvement is expected.

Read: Graeme North's timefigure analysis

Kel du Large could have bigger effort in his locker

Kel du Large won all three starts during the 2023/24 season, including a listed bumper at Cheltenham, and has been beaten on all three outings this term after returning from a layoff of more than 20 months, but it's too soon to conclude that he doesn't retain his ability. Kel du Large has contested a trio of steadily-run races this season which have placed too much of an emphasis on speed. The step up to two and a half miles at Windsor last time was expected to provide a more suitable platform for Kel du Large to show his worth, but the false gallop negated any expected benefit. He finished only seventh of nine at Windsor but Timeform's reporter still elected to award the Horse In Focus Flag to mark him out as one likely to be of firm interest next time. Kel du Large still has the Timeform 'small p' to show that he's expected to improve when faced with a more suitable test, and his useful bumper form from a couple of seasons ago certainly offers encouragement that a BHA handicap mark of 112 could prove lenient. He gets another chance to prove himself in the two-and-a-half-mile handicap (16:33) at Hereford, in which an even gallop is expected according to Timeform's Pace Forecast.

Read: David Ord visits Gordon Elliott

All Moonshine can progress again on handicap debut

Backing each of Andrew Balding's handicap debutants since the start of 2021 would have returned 81 winners from 447 representatives and a profit of £50.51 to £1 level stakes. The strike rate of 18.1% also compares favourably to his overall record of 15.8% in that period. His handicap debutants are, therefore, entitled to close scrutiny and he has a couple of such contenders at Kempton on Wednesday in the shape of All Moonshine (18:40) and Miss Herschel (19:40). All Moonshine brings an especially appealing profile to the mile handicap for fillies and looks up to completing a hat-trick. She built on debut promise when overcoming inexperience to get off the mark at Southwell in December and then stepped up again to score at Wolverhampton last month, leaving the impression that she could have pulled out a bit more had it been required. She's raced exclusively at seven furlongs so far but looks likely to appreciate the step up to a mile and has the Timeform 'small p' to highlight the likelihood of improvement. She will also have the assistance of Oisin Murphy in the saddle for the first time and his booking has generated Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag.