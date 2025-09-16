Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Improving Sallaal looks up to listed level

Sallaal came up short on his first attempt at listed level in the spring, when finishing only fifth in the Feilden Stakes at Newmarket's Craven meeting, but his two subsequent efforts at Hamilton suggest he's likely to make a bigger impact back in listed company at Sandown (15:35). Sallaal had looked an exciting prospect when winning a strong Yarmouth novice on his only start as a two-year-old but was too green and too keen to do himself justice when upped in class on his reappearance in April. He could well be a different proposition now, though. He made the most of a good opportunity in novice company at Hamilton in May but then showed much-improved form to run out a ready winner on his handicap debut at the same venue in July, scoring with more in hand than the margin of two lengths would suggest. Even based on that form, Sallaal comes out with solid claims in the Fortune Stakes - he's behind only Cicero's Gift on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - but it's significant that he still has the 'small p' to show that he remains likely to improve further. His pedigree certainly offers hope he can do better as he's a half-brother to several winners, including 1000 Guineas winner Elmalka and the high-class Benbatl.

Sea Force can enhance Haggas' record at Yarmouth

No trainer has sent out more Flat winners in Britain since the start of 2020 than William Haggas, and his 901 victories in that time have come at a highly creditable strike rate of 22.3%. Haggas has also been the most prolific trainer at Yarmouth in that time, with his 42 winners achieved at a remarkable strike rate of 28.6%, while backing each of his runners at the course would have produced a profit of £58.73 to £1 level stakes. Haggas has a five-strong team at Yarmouth on Thursday, with Sea Force, who contests the nine-furlong handicap (16:35), arguably the pick of his contenders. Sea Force got off the mark in a Nottingham maiden in June and has run well on his three subsequent starts in handicaps, leaving the impression that he's on a good mark and capable of better when things fall right. He certainly shaped better than the result would suggest when sixth at York last time as he was short of room over a furlong out but came home strongly to get to within a length of the winner. That effort earned Sea Force Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one likely to be of firm interest next time, and he also has the 'small p.

Primoz can take advantage of drop in class on return

Primoz ended last season on a disappointing note, finishing down the field on his final two starts. However, those outings came in the Grand Annual at Cheltenham and the Red Rum at Aintree, two of the most competitive two-mile handicap chases in the calendar. Doubts remain over whether Primoz is cut out for such competitive, big-field events but he's back in calmer waters on his seasonal reappearance at Kelso where he takes on only six rivals (18:30). Admittedly, it's still a more competitive race than the event Primoz won here in February when he faced only one rival. But the way Primoz completed that task, from the same mark he competes from on Wednesday, was hard to fault and he appears fairly treated. He narrowly heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here and looks capable of taking advantage of a significant drop in class having been given a breathing operation. It's also worth highlighting his record when fresh as Primoz won a novice hurdle at Ayr on his debut under Rules in November 2023 and was also successful in a handicap chase on his reappearance at Wetherby last season.