Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

Long journey can pay off for Bashful Boy

David Pipe has had one winner from just three runners on the Flat at Musselburgh, while he also has a 33% strike rate from a larger number of jumpers he’s sent to the Scottish track. Bashful Boy’s jockey Elizabeth Gale has had a successful summer riding as an apprentice on the Flat and she takes a valuable 5 lb off the top weight’s back who heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

The nine-year-old lost his way over hurdles last year but retains more enthusiasm for the Flat where he’s also capable of fairly useful form, and began his current campaign with a never-dangerous eighth in the Chester Cup. On his latest start, Bashful Boy faced no easy task in the Goodwood Handicap from 4 lb out of the weights but was far from discredited against some useful stayers in finishing fourth to runaway winner Kyle of Lochalsh. This therefore represents a big drop in class.

While Musselburgh’s Portobello Cup ( 16:00 ) is only a 0-78 handicap, it offers very attractive prize money of more than £10,000 to the winner of this contest for thorough stayers over two and a quarter miles. That’s clearly been a big incentive for David Pipe to send Bashful Boy on the long journey up from Somerset and the top weight looks capable of making his trip worthwhile.

Dickens can keep unbeaten Hexham record

Dickens has won on both his previous visits to Hexham this year, earning the ‘Horses For Courses’ flag, and he can keep his unbeaten record over course and distance in the two-mile handicap hurdle (17:45).

Dickens gained his first course win in March when trained by Alan King, opening his account over hurdles in a novices’ handicap which was run at a strong gallop that suited him given his free-going nature. Early this season, Dickens changed stables for just £7,000 and made a winning start for Jennie Candlish when returned to Hexham for a conditional jockeys’ handicap. That too was run at an unrelenting pace and, having travelled well at the rear of the field, Dickens pulled clear in the straight to win by 13 lengths.

As that was a conditionals contest, Dickens escaped a penalty and followed up seven days later in a novices’ handicap at Cartmel where he won with something in hand over the longer trip. Back at shorter over this stiffer track, Dickens heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and can complete his hat-trick with 5 lb conditional Luke Scott again in the saddle.

Tuesdays Child hard to beat under penalty

Tuesdays Child showed promise on the all-weather when beginning her career in the spring for William Haggas but failed to progress in the expected manner and when she finished tailed off on her handicap debut at Haydock in June, connections decided it was time for her to move on.

Tuesdays Child therefore went to the July Sale at Newmarket where she was picked up by George Boughey for 55,000 guineas. Given a nine-week break since her last run, she showed much improved form when coping well with a drop back to a mile in a fillies’ handicap at Kempton last week. Dropped out by Billy Loughnane but travelling well, Tuesdays Child made rapid headway two furlongs out to lead a furlong later and then quickened clear for an easy two and a quarter length win over Tronido.

Tuesdays Child earned the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag for that win and with further progress to come for her new yard she looks capable of following up in what is another fillies’ contest (19:07). She heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and gets weight from all her rivals here despite carrying a 6 lb penalty.