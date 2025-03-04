Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Successful Gamble for Karl Burke in Spring Cup? The highlight on Lingfield’s card is the Spring Cup (15:42), a seven-furlong listed contest for three-year-olds. William Haggas won four of the six renewals between 2014 and 2019 though his runners since have struggled to make much impact. The Newmarket yard relies on the filly Raneenn this year, though she was found out in listed company at York on her final two-year-old start having previously won at Yarmouth and Chester. The other trainer who has won the Spring Cup before and has a runner in this year’s field is Karl Burke, successful in 2022 with El Caballo. He won the Spring Cup during a six-race winning streak which only ended when he started joint-favourite for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot. Whether the stable’s representative this year makes the same sort of progress remains to be seen, but Rebel’s Gamble has already come a long way in a short space of time and looks open to improvement stepping up to seven furlongs for the first time.

The brother to Ayr Gold Cup winner Nahaarr only made his debut at the beginning of January but followed that success at Southwell with an impressive win in another novice at Newcastle later in the month. Back at Southwell last time, he failed to concede over a stone to winner Humam in a handicap but emerged with plenty of credit after starting slowly and put up a useful effort. Open to further improvement, Rebel’s Gamble can prove too good for George Boughey’s filly Bountiful who hasn’t been seen since finishing fourth in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket last July.

Willie Mullins Stable Tour: Cheltenham Festival 2025

Kitaro Kich the pick of Marquand rides Tom Marquand has certainly clocked up plenty of air-miles already this year and has his first rides back in Britain at Lingfield since a flying visit to Hong Kong where he was in action at Sha Tin on Sunday. Since returning in mid-January from another successful stint in Japan, the jockey has also ridden in Dubai, Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, as well as Hong Kong last month too. With all that travelling, Marquand therefore rode in Britain on just four days last month but made the most of opportunities closer to home, riding winners at Newcastle and Lingfield last week. He has four rides back at Lingfield today, including Raneenn for William Haggas in the Spring Cup.

However, his best chance of a winner could come later on the card when he partners the in-form Kitaro Kich for George Baker in the seven-furlong handicap (16:12). The five-year-old hasn’t looked the easiest ride in the past, but blinkers seem to have helped him focus of late and he finally broke his duck at Wolverhampton in January. He has continued to thrive since and looked better than ever when winning comfortably at Chelmsford six days ago. He tops the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings under a penalty here and is taken to win again.

Draw points to another course win for Unavailable Chelsea Banham has live chances in both sprint handicaps on Lingfield’s card, with last month’s course-and-distance winner Watermelon Sugar heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings in the six-furlong contest (15:12) and Unavailable making plenty of appeal later on over five furlongs (16:42), she too ridden as usual by Joey Haynes who has partnered all of Banham’s winners in 2025. The stable has had a very good start to the year, operating at a 25% strike rate with 7 wins from 28 starters, so is well on target to beat last year’s annual score of 15. Unavailable contributed three wins to last year’s total, with all those successes coming at Lingfield which clearly suits her well.

Unavailable’s most recent win came just before Christmas over six furlongs when, fitted with a tongue tie for the first time, she overcame a wide draw to make all the running over six furlongs. That was left off for her latest start, also at Lingfield, where she finished fourth behind Coolagh Magic, who re-opposes here, but she went like the best horse for a long way, earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. Unavailable remains well treated, and, as well as having the tongue tie back on, has also got the plum draw next to the rail which could mean that she’ll take plenty of pegging back from the front.