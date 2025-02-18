Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Wednesday.

Three points of interest Take on top yards with Pike Road It’s a quiet Wednesday for both Harry Cobden and Nico de Boinville as they both go to Ludlow for just one ride apiece. They will be taking each other on in the maiden hurdle (14:30) where their respective stables, Paul Nicholls and Nicky Henderson, are likewise represented by their only runners on the card. Cobden’s mount Keel Strand cost plenty out of Irish points but disappointed on his first start for Nicholls in a bumper and was beaten a long way on his debut over hurdles too. He’ll therefore be relying on the step up to nearly three miles to bring about some improvement, though there’s little in the way of stamina on his dam’s side. Henderson’s representative Doctor Midas has shown a bit more, though he too has been beaten a fair way in his two starts in a bumper and on his debut over hurdles.

The big stables therefore look worth taking on with Sean Bowen’s mount Pike Road who sets the standard on the form he has shown the last twice for Martin Keighley. Bowen has twice finished runner-up in similar events on Pike Road, including when going close at Uttoxeter on New Year’s Eve. Since then, Pike Road showed similar form when claimer-ridden on his handicap debut at Catterick last time and wasn’t beaten far when fifth behind Crossing The Bar. Reunited with Bowen, he has solid claims.

Twiston-Davies and McCain-Mitchell a profitable combination Gina Andrews is bidding to win the Prince of Wales Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase (16:10) at Ludlow for the fourth year running and her mount this year, Kelce, is certainly respected as he has made the running of late and should be seen to good effect around this sharp track. However, they may have to settle for minor honours behind Nigel Twiston-Davies’ top weight Ballycamus, ridden by Toby McCain-Mitchell. McCain-Mitchell has ridden four winners from twelve rides over fences for Twiston-Davies this season. With those winners sent off at 10/1, 13/2, 11/2 and 9/1, the partnership is proving a very profitable one to follow over fences and they’ve landed some good prizes too, with The Newest One successful at Cheltenham’s October meeting and Beauport running away with the Berkshire National at Ascot the following month. Since then, McCain-Mitchell has won back-to-back races on the stable’s Safe Destination at Southwell and Taunton.

The usually reliable Ballycamus gained his latest win under Sam Twiston-Davies at Windsor in December but he ran poorly at the same track last time when facing competition for the lead in a much larger field. It’s easy to forgive his latest run, therefore, and with only five rivals to beat this time, this looks a good opportunity for Ballycamus to provide his jockey with another win over fences for the yard. Hannon colt can be the Local Hero at Kempton again A 4 lb rise in the weights means Richard Hannon’s Local Hero will be giving weight to all eight of his rivals in the mile handicap (20:00) at Kempton but it’s unlikely that will prevent him from gaining another win at a track where he has such a fine record. Local Hero took to Kempton straight away as he made an impressive debut there as a two-year-old when quickening clear to win a novice by more than five lengths in the manner of an exciting prospect. When he next returned to Kempton it was for his handicap debut last June when he again made short work of his rivals when quickening decisively, this time over seven furlongs.

While beaten in his next three outings, Local Hero proved better than ever back at Kempton again in December where he maintained his 100% course record, running out a ready winner back over a mile and maintaining his largely progressive profile away from turf. Always travelling well in a handy pitch, Local Hero just needed pushing out to win by a length and a half from Altmore, earning the Horse In Focus flag in the process, and he can make it four out of four at Kempton here.