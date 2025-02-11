Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Wednesday.

Three points of interest Our Dagger impressed Timeform's reporter on stable debut

Irish import Our Dagger created a fine impression when making a successful start for Daragh Bourke at Newcastle last month and earned a very positive Timeform report. Timeform's report read: "A modest handicap that was run at a slow gallop, but notable for the winning effort of Our Dagger who did very well to get up considering the amount of ground he conceded and new connections have clearly inherited a well handicapped horse. "Our Dagger, formerly trained in Ireland by Joe Conlon/Sarah Dawson, had been gambled on when winning on his only previous visit to these shores and showed himself to be a very well handicapped horse as he resumed winning ways on his first start for his new yard, value plenty extra and doing well to win at all given how much ground he had to make up in a slowly-run race; he's clearly starting out from the right end of the handicap and is one to keep on right side of as he moves up the ranks." Unsurprisingly in light of that glowing report, Our Dagger was awarded Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag - to mark him out as one likely to be of interest next time - and he still has the 'small p' to highlight he's expected to improve. He may have won by only a head at Newcastle but, given how that race developed, he can have that effort marked up and a 3 lb rise in the weights looks to underestimate him in the seven-furlong handicap (20:00) at Kempton.

Another Appleby ace in the mile maiden? Charlie Appleby won both divisions of the mile maiden (18:00) at Kempton last year and his representative in the sole edition on Wednesday, Modern Day, catches the eye on paper. Modern Day, a three-year-old gelding by Dark Angel, is out of a mare, Spring Mist, who won in France and showed useful form. However, it's of greater interest that Spring Mist is a daughter of Irish 1000 Guineas winner Gossamer. Gossamer, a sister to the Breeders' Cup Mile winner Barathea, produced a Group 1 winner in Ibn Khaldun, the 2007 Racing Post Trophy winner. Modern Day is Appleby's only runner at Kempton, a course where the trainer has had notable success in the past. Since the start of 2020 Appleby has been operating at a strike rate of 32.2% at Kempton, which is comfortably the best of any trainer with at least 25 runners at the course. Saeed Bin Suroor has the next best strike rate of 23.6% Appleby also has a fine record with debutants aged three or older. His strike rate with such types in British Flat races, since the start of 2020, stands at 27.8%, while his three runners with such a profile in 2025 have all won.

Colin Keane takes first rides of 2025 Colin Keane has been champion Flat jockey in Ireland since 2020 and he has unsurprisingly been comfortably the most prolific winning rider at Dundalk in that time, with his tally of 130 winners, achieved at a strike rate of 16.4%, placing him 35 clear of the next jockey on the list, Ronan Whelan. The last time Keane rode was shortly before Christmas but he's back in action at Dundalk on Wednesday and has picked up six rides.

Arguably it's a case of the best saved until last for Keane who partners Genoah in the concluding handicap (17:40) over just shy of 11 furlongs. An opening mark of 82 doesn't leave Genoah obviously well treated on his handicap debut, but, crucially, he still has the Timeform 'small p' attached to his rating. Genoah won a maiden over course and distance, under Keane, on his most recent outing in November, looking well suited by the step up in trip. It's also worth noting he had been runner-up on his only previous outing at Dundalk so he remains unexposed on a surface that clearly suits. One of Keane's more interesting rides is in the two-mile handicap (14:45) aboard Lispendense. She has an unconvincing profile and was disappointing on her last couple of starts over hurdles, but she is making her first appearance for Ian Donoghue (previously with Dennis Cullen) and it is notable that he has booked Keane, particularly as the champion jockey's father, Ger, has a runner in the race in Mephisto. The booking of Keane has generated Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag so Lispendense could be one to monitor in the market.