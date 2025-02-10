Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Tuesday.

Aworkinprogress can continue winning run

Aworkinprogress is progressing at a rate of knots at present, winning his last four starts, three of those over fences, and he will remain of interest in the Download The At The Races App Handicap Chase (14:55) at Lingfield. He made a winning start over fences in heavy ground at Stratford in October, given a patient ride and jumping better as the race wore on, staying on well to lead soon after the home turn and holding on gamely. That form worked out well and Aworkinprogress followed up from 5lb higher over this course and distance in November, improving further and, as expected, having no problem with the step up in trip. He confirmed himself a horse to be positive about when completing a hat-trick in this sphere again over this course and distance, well supported to do so, and only doing what was required. His style of racing means he’s hard for the handicapper to get a grip of, and another 5lb rise almost certainly underestimates him, so he’s a strong fancy to maintain his unbeaten record over fences.

Nicky Richards is in excellent form at present – highlighted by the Hot Trainer Flag – having several winners in the last few weeks, and he has an array of chances at Ayr on Tuesday, including with Wainwright (13:40) and Sunnyvilla (15:10), but his best chance looks to be with Gintime in the Virgin Bet Mares’ Open National Hunt Flat bumper (16:55). She was a relatively cheap purchase (cost €9,000 as a three-year-old) and shaped with bags of promise on her debut at Carlisle in December, going down only to a winner whose conditioning from an Irish point success proved an advantage the way that race panned out. Gintime was ridden more patiently than that rival, having to make up plenty of ground and looming up early in the straight only to not find as much as expected, paying the price for making such a big move into contention. She was given the Horse In Focus Flag after that performance, while she also has the Timeform ‘small p’ attached to her rating, signifying she’s open to further improvement, and she sets a high standard on form in this field.

