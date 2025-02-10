Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Tuesday.
Aworkinprogress can continue winning run
Aworkinprogress is progressing at a rate of knots at present, winning his last four starts, three of those over fences, and he will remain of interest in the Download The At The Races App Handicap Chase (14:55) at Lingfield.
He made a winning start over fences in heavy ground at Stratford in October, given a patient ride and jumping better as the race wore on, staying on well to lead soon after the home turn and holding on gamely.
That form worked out well and Aworkinprogress followed up from 5lb higher over this course and distance in November, improving further and, as expected, having no problem with the step up in trip.
He confirmed himself a horse to be positive about when completing a hat-trick in this sphere again over this course and distance, well supported to do so, and only doing what was required. His style of racing means he’s hard for the handicapper to get a grip of, and another 5lb rise almost certainly underestimates him, so he’s a strong fancy to maintain his unbeaten record over fences.
In-form Richards can have a good day at Ayr
Nicky Richards is in excellent form at present – highlighted by the Hot Trainer Flag – having several winners in the last few weeks, and he has an array of chances at Ayr on Tuesday, including with Wainwright (13:40) and Sunnyvilla (15:10), but his best chance looks to be with Gintime in the Virgin Bet Mares’ Open National Hunt Flat bumper (16:55).
She was a relatively cheap purchase (cost €9,000 as a three-year-old) and shaped with bags of promise on her debut at Carlisle in December, going down only to a winner whose conditioning from an Irish point success proved an advantage the way that race panned out.
Gintime was ridden more patiently than that rival, having to make up plenty of ground and looming up early in the straight only to not find as much as expected, paying the price for making such a big move into contention.
She was given the Horse In Focus Flag after that performance, while she also has the Timeform ‘small p’ attached to her rating, signifying she’s open to further improvement, and she sets a high standard on form in this field.
Carroll can extend lead on the all-weather
Tony Carroll is well clear in the All-Weather Championship’s table with 44 winners at the time of writing, 16 more than his nearest pursuer James Owen, and City Cyclone is expected to provide him with another winner in the Weekly £5 Free Bet With BetUK Handicap (18:00) at Wolverhampton.
He made a bright start to the year, readily justifying support to take advantage of a reduced mark over this course and distance last month, and he was again strong in the betting when following up seven days later.
City Cyclone beat a next-time-out winner on that occasion, and he was arguably unlucky not to go close to completing a hat-trick dropped to six furlongs back at this venue a fortnight ago.
He was a little too keen under more patient tactics, and he didn’t get an ideal passage through, either, keeping on in the closing stages but conceding first run on the principals – he has the Horse In Focus flag as a result. The return to seven furlongs will be in his favour and he remains a horse to be positive about racing from the same mark.
